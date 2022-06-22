Suspects steal $15,000 in drugs from pharmacy in Milford

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Three suspects stole $15,000 worth of drugs from a pharmacy in Milford on Tuesday.

Police said the men went into a Rite Aid at 1360 Boston Post Rd. around 4:25 p.m.

Two of the suspects hopped a counter and ordered an employee to open a safe containing drugs. (Milford police)

Two of them jumped over a counter.

An employee was ordered to open a safe that contained narcotics. The two suspects passed the narcotics from the safe to the third suspect who had a large shopping bag.

Police said about $15,000 worth of narcotics were taken by the men.

The three individuals then walked calmly out of the pharmacy and fled in a silver SUV with a white registration plate with blue lettering. The vehicle was believed to be a newer Buick or Nissan.

The three suspects fled in a silver SUV with a white registration plate with blue lettering. (Milford police)

The suspects were described as men in their late teens or early 20s, all wearing Nike tech sweats.

The suspects were believed to have committed similar thefts at pharmacies in Orange and West Haven just before the one in Milford.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milford detectives at 203-783-4729.

