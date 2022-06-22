Torrington Police search for man who robbed bank

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Torrington Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on Wednesday.

Police say the robbery happened at the Litchfield Bancorp on 1320 East Main Street at 10:11 am.

The man walked into the bank, displayed a handgun, and ordered the teller to hand over the money in the cash drawer.

Police say the handgun was small and silver colored.

Police described the suspect as a white man between the ages of 60 and 70.

The man was wearing a Green Bay Packers baseball hat, a jean jacket, dark pants, and rubber gloves. The man also covered his face with a cloth style mask and wore dark glasses.

According to security video footage, the man initially parked his 2008-2012 black colored Cadillac DTS/Deville at a nearby Dunkin.

Torrington Robbery (WFSB)

Police say the man walked slowly from the Dunkin to the bank and returned to his car after the robbery.

The man then drove off heading west on East Main Street.

Police have not released the amount of money that was stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Torrington Police Department at (860) 489-2090, or Detective Guida (860) 489-2123.

