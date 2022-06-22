Twenty Towns
Travelers Championship celebrity pro-am tees off today

Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube talks about the upcoming event.
By Roger Susanin and Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - One of Connecticut’s premier sporting events returned to Cromwell this week.

The Travelers Championship officially kicks off on Thursday.

Wednesday, however, will feature some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. The celebrity pro-am tees off during the morning at the TPC River Highlands.

Play gets under way at noon.

The celebrity pro-am includes names like Bill Murray, Chris Berman, Doug Flutie, Geno Auriemma, pop star Javier Colon and actor Dane Dehaan.

Check out the complete field and the pairings here.

More on the Travelers Championship itself can be found on its website here.

Organizers are gearing up for the celebrity pro-am at the Travelers Championship.

