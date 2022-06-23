‘Bobcat Stride’ walking program for seniors kicks off at Quinnipiac University’s North Haven campus

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - In New Haven County, seniors have a chance to get outdoors and stay active this summer.

Quinnipiac University in Hamden launched “Bobcat Stride,” a walking program to help liven up their North Haven campus during the summer.

The official kickoff was Thursday morning.

“It lets me sleep better at night,” said Kathy Golden, a walker. “It’s good exercise it gives you energy.”

School officials said they mapped out a walking path that’s more than a mile long.

Seniors 50 and older can walk it for free during daylight hours throughout the summer.

It’s also part of an initiative to make the campus welcoming for people of all ages.

“This is an opportunity for us to say, ‘hey here’s a safe, fun way to meet each other and to get your exercise in as well,’” said Karla Natale, associate vice president, Community Partnerships. “So, we’re happy to be able to provide that and want to be of service to the community as well.”

The outdoor program is in addition to the indoor Bobcat Stride that started during the winter. It started as a way to help keep seniors active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said the program became so popular, they added a summer version.

“We got such a tremendous response with the indoor program and we had a lot of people asking can we do something outside,” Natale said.

Thera are markers along the way of the outdoor course.

The outdoor course is open Monday through Friday, all day long.

“Sometimes you don’t want to get up at 6 in the morning and come down and walk and I’ll be able to do it in the morning, noon and night,” Golden said. “I’m thrilled about that.”

“I’ve been doing this since March, so it’s great,” said Tom and Rosemary Calamo. “It’s good for your health, it’s good for your mind.”

The indoor track is also still open for walking on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

