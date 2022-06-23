Twenty Towns
Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Orange

A crash involving a pedestrian is under investigation in Orange.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian is under investigation in Orange.

The Orange Police Department said it happened Thursday on Old Tavern Road near the intersection of Racebrook and Boston Post roads.

Police said they closed Old Tavern Road to through traffic between the Boston Post Road and the Orange Post Office for a few hours.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

