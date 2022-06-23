Crash involving pedestrian under investigation in Orange

ORANGE, CT (WFSB) - A crash that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian is under investigation in Orange.

The Orange Police Department said it happened Thursday on Old Tavern Road near the intersection of Racebrook and Boston Post roads.

Police said they closed Old Tavern Road to through traffic between the Boston Post Road and the Orange Post Office for a few hours.

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

