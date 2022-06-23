CT among the worst states for summer road trips, report says

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report said Connecticut is one of the worst states for summer road trips.

WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, put the state as the 2nd worst in the country on its “2022′s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips” list.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states based on 32 metrics, including number of attractions, road conditions, and costs.

The metric rankings that contributed to Connecticut’s overall rank included:

43rd in number of attractions

34th in lowest price of a three-Star hotel room

30th in average gas prices

50th in nightlife options per capita

25th in car thefts per capita

50th in access to scenic byways

42nd in lowest price of camping

The only state worse that Connecticut was Rhode Island, the report said. Delaware was third.

The best states, according to WalletHub, were New York, Minnesota and Texas. Maine was 5th and Florida was 9th.

Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

