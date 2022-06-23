CT among the worst states for summer road trips, report says
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A report said Connecticut is one of the worst states for summer road trips.
WalletHub.com, a personal finance website, put the state as the 2nd worst in the country on its “2022′s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips” list.
WalletHub said it compared the 50 states based on 32 metrics, including number of attractions, road conditions, and costs.
The metric rankings that contributed to Connecticut’s overall rank included:
- 43rd in number of attractions
- 34th in lowest price of a three-Star hotel room
- 30th in average gas prices
- 50th in nightlife options per capita
- 25th in car thefts per capita
- 50th in access to scenic byways
- 42nd in lowest price of camping
The only state worse that Connecticut was Rhode Island, the report said. Delaware was third.
The best states, according to WalletHub, were New York, Minnesota and Texas. Maine was 5th and Florida was 9th.
Read the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.
