Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

CT senator reacts to SCOTUS strike down of restrictive NY gun law

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (AP...
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator wasted no time in speaking out against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a restrictive New York gun law.

In what was called a major expansion of gun rights, the justices ruled 6-3 in the decision that will ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the country’s largest cities.

“This deeply destructive decision will unleash even more gun violence on American communities,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat. “Instead of upholding common-sense safeguards to reduce gun violence, it will only put more guns in public spaces and open the floodgates to invalidate sensible gun safety laws in more states. Worse yet, it is a significant step backwards at a moment when horrendous shootings happen across our country every day, taking too many beautiful lives and terrorizing generations of Americans.”

Blumenthal said he doesn’t anticipate the decision to impact the Senate’s agreement on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

push for gas tax holiday - wfsb
Federal gas tax holiday may not save drivers money, lawmakers fear
push for gas tax holiday - wfsb
VIDEO: Federal gas tax holiday may not save drivers that much money, some lawmakers say
CT’s senators to react to bipartisan federal gun safety agreement
CT’s senators to react to bipartisan federal gun safety agreement
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains
New shipping law sets sail, aims to ease inflation and optimize U.S. supply chains