CT senator reacts to SCOTUS strike down of restrictive NY gun law

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s senior senator wasted no time in speaking out against a U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a restrictive New York gun law.

In what was called a major expansion of gun rights, the justices ruled 6-3 in the decision that will ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the country’s largest cities.

“This deeply destructive decision will unleash even more gun violence on American communities,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat. “Instead of upholding common-sense safeguards to reduce gun violence, it will only put more guns in public spaces and open the floodgates to invalidate sensible gun safety laws in more states. Worse yet, it is a significant step backwards at a moment when horrendous shootings happen across our country every day, taking too many beautiful lives and terrorizing generations of Americans.”

Blumenthal said he doesn’t anticipate the decision to impact the Senate’s agreement on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The legislation would toughen background checks for the youngest firearms buyers, require more sellers to conduct background checks and beef up penalties on gun traffickers. It also would disburse money to states and communities to improve school safety and mental health initiatives.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.