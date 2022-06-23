Groton Town police arrest Massachusetts man accused of sexual assault

GROTON, CT (WFSB) – A Massachusetts man is facing charges for sexually assaulting a victim in Groton last year.

Groton Town police said Jonathan Tobey, 38, of Yarmouth, sexually assaulted the victim in December 2021.

The victim reported the sexual assault to police in April.

A warrant for Tobey’s arrest was signed on June 14.

Police said he was extradited from Massachusetts to Connecticut on June 22.

Tobey is charged with first-degree sexual assault and third-degree sexual assault.

He was held on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London court on June 23.

