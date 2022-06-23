‘Hamilton’ comes to the Bushnell

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize winning musical has arrived at the Capitol City.

Tonight, hundreds packed the Bushnell to see Hamilton.

The show was supposed to come to Hartford in 2020, then COVID came, but tonight its finally here.

The show just ended a few minutes ago. So many people came out today.

Great news for the arts community in downtown but also for businesses like restaurants around here that depend on events like this to get some extra cash.

From the iconic rapping, hip hop, to the unique dancing. All honoring one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

It’s not just the kids that are obsessed.

Evelyn Rodriguez and Realphie Givan said, “I listen to it, I sing it a little bit not that much. I don’t know it a lot like she does. She’s addicted to it right? Absolutely, even at work we sing about it.”

Rodriguez watched the movie and has been patiently waiting for today. The show was originally scheduled for 2020, but it’s finally opening night.

“To have broadway come to us at this scale at this level is amazing,” said Rodriguez and Givan.

A plus for locals and businesses in downtown, who are slowly trying to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Bushnell Performing Arts Center Theatrical Programing Director Patrick Langevin said, “we were closed for 18 months our doors were closed. So really over this past season we have been welcoming our patrons back in the safest way possible and we are at this point where we are really filling the house and everyone is excited to be here in a safe and positive way.”

Hamilton will be here until July 10. There are still tickets available.

