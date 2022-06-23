Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A New Britain man is accused of burglarizing several businesses in Bristol.

The burglaries happened at businesses on the Route 6 corridor between March and May.

Gregory Rogers, 39, was taken into custody on May 19 for burglaries at Corner Pizza and Rodd’s Restaurant, police said.

Bristol police said Rogers admitted to five other burglaries at Dunkin’ Donuts, Dunphy’s Ice Cream, Grinders Keepers, Sakura Kitchen, and Taste of China.

Rogers was served the arrest warrants for those burglaries on June 22.

Rogers is charged with four counts of burglary third-degree, larceny fourth-degree, two counts of larceny fifth-degree, criminal attempt to commit burglary third-degree, criminal attempt of larceny sixth-degree, criminal mischief first-degree, and four counts of criminal mischief second-degree,

Police said he is held on bonds totaling $250,000.

