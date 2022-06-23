Twenty Towns
Milford police need help finding missing teen

By Rob Polansky
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Milford asked for the public’s help to find a missing teen.

They said 16-year-old, Christian Paskiewicz was last seen at his home in the city on June 19.

Christian Paskiewicz.
Christian Paskiewicz.(Milford police)

The last time anyone heard from him was Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

Police said he has not taken his medication since June 18 and could be in the area of Platt Tech High School on Orange Avenue.

They described him has having blonde hair, blue eyes, standing 6′2″ and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas joggers style sweatpants, and sneakers.

Anyone who has contact with Paskiewicz or has any information is asked to contact the Milford Police Department at 203-878-6551.

