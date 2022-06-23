Twenty Towns
Connecticut native works for Taylor-Made

By Marc Robbins
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Danny Defeao grew up in Orange. He loves the game of golf and felt the sooner he could be involved with it every day, the better.

So after graduation from Marist, Dan headed to famed Pebble Beach. He says he learned a lot at one of golf’s most famous locations, but when the chance to return home with his favorite golf company, came up, he couldn’t resist.

Now he’s traveling around the state for Taylor-Made helping people get the proper equipment. You might call him a club fitter.

He’s a personable young man who’s a fast learner and solid salesman. He’s got the right attitude and work ethic to take his career to an impressive stage.

