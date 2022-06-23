Travelers Championship opening round tees off in Cromwell

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Travelers Championship officially teed off in Cromwell on Thursday morning.

Many of the world’s top golfers hit the links around 6:45 a.m. at the TPC River Highlands.

Players warmed up at the practice range during the early morning hours, ahead of their early tee times.

Jason Day tees off at 7:15 a.m. Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele follow at 7:25 a.m. The number 2 ranked player in the world, Rory McIlroy tees it up at 7:45 a.m.

Top player in the world Scottie Sheffler tees off at 1 p .m.

Wednesday was all about fun as celebrities like retired pro athletes Doug Flutie, Andre Tippet, actor Chris Jackson and others played in a pro-am. Rain didn’t spoil the fun.

Channel 3 expected better weather for the professionals on Thursday.

Also, Thursday is Travelers Women’s Day.

At 8 a.m., University of Connecticut basketball star Paige Bueckers, and broadcasters Deborah Norville and Amanda Renner, headline an event at Travelers Plaza in downtown Hartford.

For more information on the Travelers Championship, including ticket sales, head to its website here.

Mike Sabol of Mahoney Sabol talks about how his organization paid for Travelers Championship tickets for healthcare workers.

Taylor Whiting, volunteer & charity manager, talks about the opening round of the Travelers Championship.

