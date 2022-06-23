CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – It’s Women’s Day at the Travelers Championship.

This is a tradition at the tournament.

The event celebrates women but this year the location was a bit different.

It was held at the Travelers Plaza in Hartford.

They didn’t set up a tent this year because of the pandemic, but they still sold more than 400 tickets.

The event is mainly to celebrate women and it started as a way to encourage more women to play golf.

The big stars this year were Deborah Norville, the host of Inside Edition, and UConn superstar Paige Bueckers.

Both are hugely successful in their careers.

Eyewitness News spoke with Norville a few minutes before she spoke to the crowd.

She said playing golf is more than just a sport.

“Let’s face it a lot of deals are happening out on the fairway, and the women who ought to be a part of that deal is not a part of that four some. She’s excluded from the deal, she’s excluded from the comradery that makes those deals happen. So, golf is just a great place for women who want to go up that ladder,” said Norville.

Norville said she plays, but not necessarily well.

Her advice is play the course, not against who you are playing with.

UConn star Paige Bueckers has over 1 million followers on social media.

She told the crowd her confidence comes from her work ethic and her ability to play basketball.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.