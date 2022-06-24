Twenty Towns
Family Friday: A MessFest, farm fun and fireworks!

Summer officially kicked off this week, and we’re swinging into the new season with lots of local events to take advantage of with the family.
By Nicole Nalepa and WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MessFest

  • Saturday, June 25th
  • Connecticut Science Center
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Indoor & outdoor messy fun
  • Everyone pays kids’ price

Fun on the Farm

  • Saturday, June 25th
  • Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market
  • 11:00am – 3:00pm
  • Food trucks, live music, Pick your own Raspberries!
  • Admission is FREE

Pizza Workshop at Lyman Orchards: June 25th

Click here for more details.

Hebron Touch a Truck & Fireworks

  • Saturday, June 25th
  • Raindate: June 26th
  • Hebron Lions Fairground
  • Touch a Truck begins at 4pm
  • Fireworks begin at 9:20pm
  • FREE onsite parking & admission

