Family Friday: A MessFest, farm fun and fireworks!
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - Summer officially kicked off this week, and we’re swinging into the new season with lots of local events to take advantage of with the family.
- Saturday, June 25th
- Connecticut Science Center
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Indoor & outdoor messy fun
- Everyone pays kids’ price
- Saturday, June 25th
- Lyman Orchards – Apple Barrel Farm Market
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Food trucks, live music, Pick your own Raspberries!
- Admission is FREE
Pizza Workshop at Lyman Orchards: June 25th
Hebron Touch a Truck & Fireworks
- Saturday, June 25th
- Raindate: June 26th
- Hebron Lions Fairground
- Touch a Truck begins at 4pm
- Fireworks begin at 9:20pm
- FREE onsite parking & admission
