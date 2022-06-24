Family mourns after Hartford double homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family is in mourning after a double homicide in Hartford earlier this week.

Police say three people were shot after an argument over a dog.

A man and woman died in that shooting, and another woman was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Tonight, family members are speaking out and remembering the victims, Chase Garrett and Christina Dang.

We’re told the two leave behind a 4-month-old baby.

Chase Garrett’s sister, Jamie Rogers said, “he just wanted to be a father that’s all he ever wanted.”

Calvin Garrett said, “I want my brother to be remembered as the great man that he is. A scholar, a family man.”

Chase’s younger brother, Calvin Garrett, says his brother was humble, responsible and well-liked.

He says most importantly Chase was a great father.

“He loved life he loved Chosen One, his son and he just wanted to aspire to do great things in life,” said Calvin Garrett.

Rogers said, “he was special he’s well-loved and he’ll never be forgotten his son will be well taken care of.”

Garrett and Dang were killed at their Franklin Avenue apartment on Sunday night.

A third victim, a woman in her 20s, was also shot and is in critical condition.

A person has been arrested in connection to the case.

31-year-old Donovan McFarlane was charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say the shooting sparked from an argument over a dog and involved neighbors. They say their investigation is ongoing.

Garretts brothers and sisters say their brother won’t be forgotten, and they’ll make sure his son, Chosen One, grows up learning about his dad.

