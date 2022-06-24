Gov. Lamont, healthcare experts react to Roe v. Wade decision
(WFSB) – Governor Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and healthcare experts spoke on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
A press conference was held in Hamden Friday afternoon.
Lamont said women’s reproductive rights will not be taken away in Connecticut.
“As long as Susan and I are here, no politician is going to stand between you and your doctor,” Lamont said.
“This ruling is cruel and unconscionable because it criminalizes doctors and women seeking critical care,” Bysiewicz said. “It targets the women who are most vulnerable.”
Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski released a statement on the Roe v. Wade decision:
For more local reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, watch Channel 3 starting at 4.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.