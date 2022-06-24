Gov. Lamont, healthcare experts react to Roe v. Wade decision

(WFSB) – Governor Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and healthcare experts spoke on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A press conference was held in Hamden Friday afternoon.

Lamont said women’s reproductive rights will not be taken away in Connecticut.

“As long as Susan and I are here, no politician is going to stand between you and your doctor,” Lamont said.

Today’s Supreme Court decision drastically oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without government interference. Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor... (1/4) — Governor Ned Lamont 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@GovNedLamont) June 24, 2022

“This ruling is cruel and unconscionable because it criminalizes doctors and women seeking critical care,” Bysiewicz said. “It targets the women who are most vulnerable.”

Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski released a statement on the Roe v. Wade decision:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling has absolutely no impact on Connecticut residents. I will continue to support Connecticut’s state law, which has codified a woman’s right to choose, with an appropriate ban on late-term abortion. Governor Lamont takes the extreme position that parents don’t even have a right to know their daughter is considering an abortion, while I support mandatory notification to parents for girls under sixteen.”

For more local reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, watch Channel 3 starting at 4.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.