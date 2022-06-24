Meriden police arrest city man for making ghost guns

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Meriden police arrested a man they say was manufacturing ghost guns.

According to police, during June, 2022, members of the Meriden Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit and members of the Middletown Police Department’s Street Crime Unit initiated a joint investigation into the illegal sale of firearms occurring in both cities.

During the course of this investigation, it was determined that Jonathan Willette, 31, was manufacturing firearms which were not stamped with serial numbers, as required by law, which classifies these illegally manufactured firearms as “ghost guns”. These firearms were then being illegally sold on the streets of Connecticut.

On June 23, police served a search and seizure warrant at Jonathan’s residence located at 439 South Curtis Street, 1st floor, Meriden, CT.

Police said the search of the residence produced 13 illegal firearms, many of which were not stamped with serial numbers and were also converted to fully automatic weapons. Several drill presses, firearm molds, drilling bits, and a large amount of firearm parts were also located indicating Jonathan was manufacturing illegal firearms.

A large amount of fully loaded, high capacity, firearm magazines were located along with several drum magazines capable of holding 40-50 rounds of ammunition.

Willette was also in possession of two different types of body armor. Also seized was Willette’s vehicle which is believed to be used to transport and sell firearms throughout Connecticut.

Willette is a convicted felon which makes him prohibited from possessing, owning, or selling any type of firearm as well as possessing body armor.

Police said Willette was transported to police headquarters where he was charged accordingly and held on a $3 million bond.

Willette was charged with 5 counts of possession of an assault weapon, 8 counts of illegally manufacturing firearms, 13 counts of criminal possession of a firearm, 6 counts of possession of a high capacity magazine, 5 counts of criminal possession of ammunition, possession of body armor by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a silencer, weapons in a motor vehicle, interfering with police, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree reckless endangerment.

