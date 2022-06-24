Twenty Towns
New Haven citizens protest supreme courts decision to overturn Roe V. Wade

Dozens showed up holding signs to protest including community leaders, Planned Parenthood representatives, and church leaders.
By Christian Colón
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The federal law allowing abortions has been in place for about 50 years, now it is up to the states.

Here in New Haven dozens showed up holding signs to protest including community leaders, Planned Parenthood representatives, and church leaders.

Abortions are legal in Connecticut.

Now the state also has laws that protect people traveling here to get an abortion

The people protesting today say everyone should have the same right and they fear other rights are at risk

In that supreme court ruling today, Justice Clarence Thomas said the cases that allow for same sex marriage and the right to get contraceptives should also be overturned.

Crowds rally after SCOTUS abortion decision

