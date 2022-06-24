Twenty Towns
Police: At least 115 cats removed from Winsted home in 'cat hoarding' case

At least 115 cats removed from Winsted home.
At least 115 cats removed from Winsted home.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol and Eliza Kruczynski
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – At least 115 cats were removed from a Winsted home in what police are calling a “cat hoarding” situation.

Winsted Police Chief William Fitzgerald said cats continue to be removed from the residence.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Fitzgerald said the cats removed from the home are brought to Batcheller School where a veterinarian inspects them for injuries or sickness.

The cats are being brought to different locations for adoption.

Police have not released information on possible arrests in the case.

More is coming up on Channel 3 at 5:30.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

