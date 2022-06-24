Route 5 in South Windsor CLOSED due to serious motor vehicle accident

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - South Windsor police say Route 5 is shut down while they are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident.

The crash happened northbound on John Fitch Boulevard between Pleasant Valley Road and Governor’s Highway.

Officials say the road could be closed for several hours while police are investigating.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with Channel 3 for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.