Second round of Travelers Championship tees off

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship teed off Thursday and some of the greatest golfers in the world are at the top of the leaderboard.

Second round action is already underway.

TPC River Highlands is in perfect condition after a day of rain softened the greens and the players took advantage.

Rory McIlroy, #2 in the world, is at the top of the leaderboard.

Rory finished at 8-under par with eight birdies and no bogeys.

Scottie Scheffler, the world’s #1 ranked player, had three birdies and one bogey.

Scheffler is in a big group at 2-under which may be the cut line Saturday.

Last year’s champion, Harris English finished at 4-under.

Another crowd favorite, Jordan Spieth, had a rough first round with at 5-over.

Scheffler teed off at 7:45 a.m. and McIlroy tees off at 1 p.m.

