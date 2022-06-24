Twenty Towns
Two people injured in Watertown house fire

Crews are investigating a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening.
Crews are investigating a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening.(Credit: Lenny Recchia)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening.

Police said the fire is in the area of Litchfield Road and Judd Farm Road.

When crews arrived at the home around 4:45 p.m. it was fully engulfed in flames.

Judd Farm Road is closed at Litchfield Road, said police.

Police said the two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

