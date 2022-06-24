Two people injured in Watertown house fire

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening.

Police said the fire is in the area of Litchfield Road and Judd Farm Road.

When crews arrived at the home around 4:45 p.m. it was fully engulfed in flames.

Judd Farm Road is closed at Litchfield Road, said police.

Police said the two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

