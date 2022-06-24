Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Willimantic PD: Norwich man charged in 2019 overdose death

William Sonner.
William Sonner.(Willimantic Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A Norwich man was charged with manslaughter for an overdose death in Willimantic.

Police said Khrista Bishop died of an overdose in February 2019.

“During the initial investigation evidence of fentanyl use was located on scene, collected, and later sent to the State of CT Forensic lab for examination,” said Willimantic police.

William Sonner’s DNA was found on the fentanyl, police said.

“Sonner was arrested in 2020 for Possession with intent to sell in regards to this case,” said police.

Sonner, 49, turned himself in to police on Thursday.

He is charged with manslaughter second-degree.

Sonner was released on a $20,000 bond and has a pending court date in Danielson.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews are investigating a house fire in Watertown Thursday evening.
Two people injured in Watertown house fire
Dan Haar, Columnist and Associate Editor with Hearst Connecticut Media, talks about...
INTERVIEW: Breaking down busy week in Connecticut politics
Waterbury childcare center gets $250k in funding
Childcare center in Waterbury gets funding from state to help support services
CT woman sues Harvard over photos of slaves
Courts decide descendant of enslaved man can sue Harvard