Willimantic PD: Norwich man charged in 2019 overdose death

WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) – A Norwich man was charged with manslaughter for an overdose death in Willimantic.

Police said Khrista Bishop died of an overdose in February 2019.

“During the initial investigation evidence of fentanyl use was located on scene, collected, and later sent to the State of CT Forensic lab for examination,” said Willimantic police.

William Sonner’s DNA was found on the fentanyl, police said.

“Sonner was arrested in 2020 for Possession with intent to sell in regards to this case,” said police.

Sonner, 49, turned himself in to police on Thursday.

He is charged with manslaughter second-degree.

Sonner was released on a $20,000 bond and has a pending court date in Danielson.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.