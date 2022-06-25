Connecticut could see an influx of patients seeking abortions that are now banned in other states

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As the country continues to react to the monumental supreme court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, the State of Connecticut could see an influx of patients seeking procedures that are now banned in other states.

In the time since the supreme court announced their decision there have been both celebrations and protests all over the country.

Now a lot of the focus has turned to Connecticut, due to the first-in-the-nation reproductive rights legislation that Governor Ned Lamont signed into law back in May.

The law protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut. Specifically, those who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion.

The law expands abortion access in Connecticut by increasing the types of practitioners who are eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.

13 states have trigger laws in place which allows them to quickly ban the procedure, including Texas, which has evoked a mixed reaction of support and opposition.

“Each state is going to sort these things out. In Texas, we’re going to protect innocent human life in the womb,” said Bryan Hughes of the Texas State Senate.

“I get pregnant in a situation that’s unsustainable, and I can’t keep the baby but I also have no recourse to get an abortion. That’s my biggest fear,” said Texas resident Maria Luisa Rincon.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.