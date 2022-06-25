DEEP: 20-year-old man missing at Candlewood Lake

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say they are looking for a 20-year-old man who went missing at Candlewood Lake on Friday.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police say they are working with local fire departments and police departments to locate the man.

Officials say the man went missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake near Chicken Rock late Friday.

The search was suspended on Friday night and resumed Saturday morning.

This comes after two men drowned in the lake a month ago. One man drowned in the lake after swimming and the other fell in after working on his boat.

DEEP officials are asking the public to avoid Green Island, also known as Chicken Rock, while crews are conducting a search of the area.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from Green Island aka Chicken Rock in Candlewood Lake today while the search for a swimmer who went missing last night is ongoing. DEEP EnCon Police, Candlewood Lake Authority, CSP Dive Team and several local agencies all assisting. — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) June 25, 2022

