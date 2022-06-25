Twenty Towns
DEEP: 20-year-old man missing at Candlewood Lake

A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.
A water rescue is underwater by the Shreveport Fire Department.(pxhere)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection say they are looking for a 20-year-old man who went missing at Candlewood Lake on Friday.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police say they are working with local fire departments and police departments to locate the man.

Officials say the man went missing while swimming in Candlewood Lake near Chicken Rock late Friday.

The search was suspended on Friday night and resumed Saturday morning.

This comes after two men drowned in the lake a month ago. One man drowned in the lake after swimming and the other fell in after working on his boat.

DEEP officials are asking the public to avoid Green Island, also known as Chicken Rock, while crews are conducting a search of the area.

