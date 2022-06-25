End Hunger Connecticut kicks off program in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -Families throughout Connecticut are getting some relief after Congress extended the Keep Kids Fed Act on Friday.

This extension goes through the end of summer and will help struggling families put food on the table but will require families to re-apply for the program.

In New Haven alone, roughly 15% of families need help getting food for their kids.

However, programs like End Hunger Connecticut are there to help fill in the gaps.

“We have families utilizing the program and are feeding their families through this program,” says Susan Harris with End Hunger Connecticut.

“With the prices rising as high as they are now, even people with SNAP need to purchase food that they need,” says Harris.

These programs are focusing on the August food gap when free meals will stop in the middle of August. Often, school won’t start for two or three more weeks after the food stops.

“We are looking for help, funding, and organization,” says Harris.

If you need to apply, call 212 or CTSummerMeals.org.

