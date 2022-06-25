Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

HOLE BY HOLE: #18 at the Travelers Championship

By WFSB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -

We take a look at the obstacles on #16 at the Travelers Championship.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

HOLE BY HOLE: #18 at the Travelers Championship
Travelers Championship tees off
Travelers Championship opening round tees off in Cromwell
Travelers Championship tees off
VIDEO: First round of Travelers Championship underway
rain is knocking on the door - WFSB
FORECAST: Trending sunnier into the weekend with temps approaching the 90 degree mark