Travelers Championship update: Xander Schauffele is still leading

Patrick Cantlay, left, and his teammate Xander Schauffele, right.
Patrick Cantlay, left, and his teammate Xander Schauffele, right.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By Joe Zone
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - The leaders are coming up to the halfway point of the 3rd round and Xander Schauffele is still leading!

Schauffele is 2 under on todays round through 7 holes. He is now 16 under for the tournament.

His lead is 4 shots over Patrick Cantlay.

Rory McIlroy double bogeyed the 2nd hole and is currently at 7 under.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

