Travelers Championship update: Xander Schauffele is still leading
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - The leaders are coming up to the halfway point of the 3rd round and Xander Schauffele is still leading!
Schauffele is 2 under on todays round through 7 holes. He is now 16 under for the tournament.
His lead is 4 shots over Patrick Cantlay.
Rory McIlroy double bogeyed the 2nd hole and is currently at 7 under.
Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.