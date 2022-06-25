Travelers Championship update: Xander Schauffele is still leading

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - The leaders are coming up to the halfway point of the 3rd round and Xander Schauffele is still leading!

Schauffele is 2 under on todays round through 7 holes. He is now 16 under for the tournament.

His lead is 4 shots over Patrick Cantlay.

Rory McIlroy double bogeyed the 2nd hole and is currently at 7 under.

