Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Your Friday evening update

By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -

Your June 24 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your Friday evening update
Your June 24 afternoon update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Friday afternoon update
Your June 24 morning update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News.
Your Friday morning update
Your June 23 evening update from Channel 3 Eyewitness News
Your Thursday evening update