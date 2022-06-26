Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

17-year-old dies in Farmington crash, 21-year-old seriously injured

Farmington Police.
Farmington Police.(Farmington Police / Facebook)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old, and a 21-year-old died was seriously injured following a two-car accident on Fienemmann Road in Farmington.

Police were called to the intersection of Colt Highway and Fienemann Road in Farmington around 8:37 Saturday night.

A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals for their serious injuries.

Police identified the drivers as 17-year-old Luke Roux from Farmington, and 21-year-old Jacob Coffey.

Roux later succumbed to his injuries at John Dempsey Hospital.

The North Central Accident Reconstruction team is investigating this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hughes at (860) 675-2461, or HughesJ@Farmington-CT.org

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: Pixabay)
Multiple Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close
Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
Motorcycle Crash generic
New Haven man dies in motorcycle accident on Dixwell Avenue
Weather update
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: Another Stellar Summer Day, Forecast Turns Unsettled For Tomorrow!