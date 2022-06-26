17-year-old dies in Farmington crash, 21-year-old seriously injured

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 17-year-old, and a 21-year-old died was seriously injured following a two-car accident on Fienemmann Road in Farmington.

Police were called to the intersection of Colt Highway and Fienemann Road in Farmington around 8:37 Saturday night.

A 21-year-old and a 17-year-old were transported to local hospitals for their serious injuries.

Police identified the drivers as 17-year-old Luke Roux from Farmington, and 21-year-old Jacob Coffey.

Roux later succumbed to his injuries at John Dempsey Hospital.

The North Central Accident Reconstruction team is investigating this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Hughes at (860) 675-2461, or HughesJ@Farmington-CT.org

