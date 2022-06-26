Twenty Towns
The city of Hartford keeps people active with first ever DominGO! festival

Today kicked off the DominGO! Festival in Hartford, taking place one Sunday a month for the summer.
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Today kicked off the DominGO! Festival in Hartford, taking place one Sunday a month over the summer.

When the Hartbeat Track Club heads out for their Sunday run, the team is usually alone.

Today, these runners had plenty of company.

“We love to share that with the community,” said Tima Karginov of the Hartbeat Track Club.

They are part of today’s DominGO Open Streets Festival, the first ever in Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin is hoping it’s an energy boost.

“After everything we’ve been through the past couple of years this is just a beautiful to way to bring the community back together, give us a chance to be outside in these public spaces, experience them in a new way,” said Mayor Bronin.

The festival had everything from art, to music, to games, making it the perfect place to hang out with old friends or make some new ones.

“Everyone’s running into each other, and I think everyone’s so excited to be out,” said Kevin Rivera of Hartford.

There was also a mural painting in the city that will eventually be a tree. Everyone will contribute a tiny bit to show how they are the roots of Hartford.

“she’s going to invite everyone to paint and kind of build this together and give back to the city of Hartford,” said Martha Bermudez of Hartford.

Next month’s festival is July 24.

