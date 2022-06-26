Experts: Roe V. Wade decision to have major political, economical impact in Conn.

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut has come into the spotlight after the recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade.

In May, Connecticut signed a piece of productive legislation that expanded access to reproductive healthcare.

The legislation added protections for patients and providers, including increasing the types of practitioners who can perform abortions.

Political and economic experts believe this legislation will have a big impact on life in Connecticut.

Experts expect a surge of patients to come to Connecticut from out of state. This legislation also has a political ripple effect, forcing candidates and politicians to address this issue head-on.

“This is going to enter into an area where there’s going to be potential for inter-state conflict, even in Connecticut it is going to become much harder for civic leaders and candidates for public office to avoid the issue of abortion,” says Jilda Aliotta, a politics, economics, and international studies professor at the University of Hartford.

“At a time of political polarization, what that will do is enhance the political polarization, so it’s going to be much more difficult, in a place like Connecticut, for someone to be a pro-life Democrat or a pro-choice Republican,” says Aliotta.

There are several pro-choice rallies happening in response to SCOTUS’ decision. One is happening at Milford city Hall at 4:00, the other is happening at the Chesire town green also at 4:00.

