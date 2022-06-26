Meriden PD: Man in critical condition after crashing motorcycle at gas station

MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle accident at a Valero gas Station in Meriden.

Police say they received several 911 calls at 10:59 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash on 396 Cook Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 2002 Harley Davidson on its side with its operator ejected. According to police reports, the man was not wearing a helmet.

The Meriden Fire Department along with Hunter’s Ambulance began treatment for the man’s head injuries at the scene.

He was later taken to Hartford Hospital and is currently in critical condition, police say.

According to witnesses and video surveillance video, the man was driving south on Cook Avenue and did not negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The man then skidded onto the sidewalk, and into the parking lot of the Valero gas station, witnesses say.

Police say speed may have been a factor in this incident, and no other vehicle was involved in this accident.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Officer J. Vazquez at the Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.