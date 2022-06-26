Multiple Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) say multiple state parks are closed after they filled to capacity on Sunday.

Six state parks are currently closed because their parking lots are filled to capacity.

The following is a list of state parks that are currently closed:

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union Burr Pond State Park, Torrington Gardener Lake State Park, Salem Millers Pond State Park, Haddam Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest), Chester Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

