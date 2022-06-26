Twenty Towns
Multiple Conn. state parks fill to capacity, close

(Source: Pixabay)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) say multiple state parks are closed after they filled to capacity on Sunday.

Six state parks are currently closed because their parking lots are filled to capacity.

The following is a list of state parks that are currently closed:

  1. Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union
  2. Burr Pond State Park, Torrington
  3. Gardener Lake State Park, Salem
  4. Millers Pond State Park, Haddam
  5. Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield
  6. Pattaconk Recreation Area (Cockaponset State Forest), Chester
  7. Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme
  8. Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield
  9. Wadsworth Falls State Park, Middletown

