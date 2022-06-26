Twenty Towns
Police request assistance identifying attempted robbery suspect

If anyone can identify the pictured suspect, please contact the Greenwich Police Department at 203-622-8004(Greenwich Police Department)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - Greenwich Police are asking if anyone can identify a suspect who fled the scene after she attempted to steal several purses.

She was interrupted by several bystanders and ran from the store, according to police.

The suspect and another bystander were then struck by a dark colored SUV operated by a black male who was there to pick up the suspect.

The driver of the SUV displayed a handgun before both subjects fled in the SUV.

It is unknown if the suspect was injured, but the bystander suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The case is being investigated by the Detective Division who are currently following up on several leads.

They are asking if anyone can identify the suspect, or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Greenwich Police Department at 203-622-8004 or by contacting their Confidential tip lines TIPS@GREENWICHCT.ORG or 203-622-3333.

