Channel 3 Ice Cream Social: Main Street Creamery vs Scoops & Sprinkles

(WFSB) – The search for Connecticut’s favorite ice cream continues.

We started with a top 20 list, now we need your help getting it down to the top 10!

Each week we’ll have head-to-head battles.

This week it’s between Main Street Creamery in Wethersfield and Scoops & Sprinkles in Rocky Hill.

Vote for your favorite here:

Our ice cream social took the morning team to Old Wethersfield where the neighborhood kids came out in full force to get some scoops, all before lunch.

“We probably go through 5 to 600 gallons a week?” said Kathy Clarke, owner of Main Street Creamery.

Some of their most popular flavors are campfire smores, coffee Oreo, coffee cookie dough, and German chocolate cake.

“Not only is it the ice cream but it’s the community. Old Wethersfield has an amazing neighborhood feel, constantly on weekend nights, this place is buzzing with families long after they finish their ice cream, they’ll stand here for 30-40 minutes,” said Kathy.

If you are looking for one-of-a-kind flavors and Instagram worthy milkshakes, Scoops & Sprinkles in Rocky Hill is your spot.

“We have typically over 50 flavors and we’ll bring in a lot of rotating flavors that are special ones,” said Kim Aforismo, Owner.

Kim said they tell new customers to try the freak shake.

“They’re just milkshakes and we rim the cup. There’s cupcakes. If you get a smores they’re torched marshmallow,” said Kim.

