Conn. Pro-life groups speak out following SCOTUS’ decision on Roe V. Wade

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Groups and organizations throughout Connecticut are speaking out in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe V. Wade.

In a narrow 5-4 vote on Friday, the justices overturned Roe V. Wade, reversing nearly 50 years of court precedent.

“There’s a lot of different situations. People could be raped. It could be several things that can play a factor in pregnancy and why a person decides they want to have a baby, or they don’t,” says Paula Levy Thomas a mother of three from Hartford.

Pro-choice rallies broke out throughout the weekend in Connecticut, now several pro-life groups are speaking out.

Channel 3 spoke with several of these groups on Monday, and they say they are relieved and that they have been working towards this for decades.

“We’re not opposed to women’s choices, or women’s freedom or women’s autonomy, we just think the line is drawn when you’re talking about a human life,” says Peter Wolfgang the Executive Director of the Family Institute in Connecticut.

He says this decision is something his organization has been waiting to see for decades.

“Our ultimate goal has always been the overturning of Roe vs. Wade,” says Wolfgang. “We are overjoyed. This is the brass ring. It’s the big enchilada. This what the entire pro-life movement has been working on for 49 years.”

In a statement, the Connecticut Catholic Public Affairs Conference said

“We welcome this historic reversal, which affirms the right to life of an unborn child, and we pledge to do all that is possible to support pregnant women who face serious challenges,”

According to a CBS Poll, nearly 60% of Americans surveyed disapprove of the Supreme Court’s Decision, and two-thirds of women disapprove.

Many are afraid of what other rights they could lose next.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.