More than 800 law enforcement openings in CT as some cities see increase in crime

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The thin blue line is getting thinner across the country, and Connecticut is no exception.

There are more than 800 police officer openings in the state.

Recruitment is down and in some cities crime is up.

Cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have about 100 openings each, according to PoliceApp.com President Sean Cassidy.

The problem is everywhere, and there are plenty of reasons for it.

It’s a dangerous job, the pay isn’t always great, and there’s public scrutiny.

But now it’s starting to impact our communities.

In Middletown, Police Chief Erik Costa is checking on applications today.

He’s hoping for 10 to 15 more officers on his squad to help catch thieves, drug dealers, even just patrol.

“It’s a serious job that asks for serious people. People sometimes see the violence going up the crime rate going up,” said Costa.

Potential applicants are shying away from a dangerous job.

Connecticut state police has between 200 and 300 openings.

Wayne Roget from Middletown says it’s all noticeable.

“They think is it even worth it. Sometimes people are very hostile towards them,” said Roget.

“Benefits and pay and public scrutiny are the three major reasons for why there’s a struggle to hire police officers,” said Costa.

The struggle isn’t just the number of applicants, but qualified applicants who pass written and physical tests.

Officers that strive for excellence, integrity and professionalism.

“Sometimes the ultimate sacrifice has to be made to protect the greater good. That the mission of a police officer,” Costa said.

According to PoliceApp.com President Sean Cassidy, 95 agencies in Connecticut need to fill 6 to 15 openings immediately.

