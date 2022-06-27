Norwich man arrested on drug charges

Twenty Towns
A Norwich man was arrested on drug charges over the weekend at a Lisbon Ulta store.
By Mike Agogliati
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LISBON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Norwich man was arrested on drug charges over the weekend at a Lisbon Ulta store.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the beauty product retailer on the report of a suspicious person, later identified as 42-year-old Michael Bienvenu.

On scene Troopers then observed what they knew to be narcotics in plain view within the passenger compartment of the vehicle. Bienvenu was placed in handcuffs and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search revealed approximately 7 grams of methamphetamines, 7 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 4.2 grams of purple fentanyl, 2 vials of steroids, 50 Hydrochloride (10mg) pills, 22 packages of suboxone, packaging material, several scales and $260.00 in US currency.

Bienvenu was taken into custody and held on a $100,000.00 cash or surety bond for the charges of operating a drug factory, 6 counts of possession of narcotics with intent to sell, 6 counts of possession of narcotics, and improper storage of narcotics. Bienvenu was scheduled to appear in the Norwich Superior Court on June 27.

