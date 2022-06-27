One killed in overnight crash on I-91

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - One person was killed in a single-car crash overnight on Interstate 91.

According to police, troopers were called to the scene around 2:12 a.m. in the area of exit 13 on the southbound side of the highway.

Troopers reported entrapment and the local fire department and EMS responded to the scene. One individual was pronounced deceased at the scene and next of kin have been notified.

Any witnesses are asked to call state police at 203-393-4200.

