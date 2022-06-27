Twenty Towns
Police seek Witnesses to fatal crash in Hampton

CT State Police. WFSB File
CT State Police. WFSB File(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMPTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking that any witnesses to a fatal accident involving a motorcycle come forward with more information.

On Sunday, the victim identified as Cory Atkins of East Columbia, was traveling eastbound on Hartford Turnpike.

The driver of a 2018 Ford Explorer attempted to make a left turn from Pudding Hill Road, onto Hartford Turnpike.

As a result, Atkins motorcycle collided with the Ford Explorer.

Atkins sustained fatal injuries on the scene while the occupants of the Ford Explorer sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital, according to State Police.

The collision remains under investigation and a portion of route 6 remains closed.

Anyone with any information in regards to the collision is asked to call Troop D at 860-779-4900.

