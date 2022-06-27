Rallies continue after Roe v. Wade overturned

(WFSB) - As the country continues to react to the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the state of Connecticut could see an influx of patients seeking procedures that are now banned in other states.

Monday, leaders of abortion rights advocacy groups across the country will discuss how they plan to move forward, while several states have trigger laws in place to ban or heavily restrict abortion access.

A new Connecticut state law is making it easier.

The new Connecticut state law that’s been in place for seven weeks now protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut.

Specifically, those who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion.

The law also expands abortion access in Connecticut by increasing the types of practitioners who are eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.

13 states have trigger laws in place which allows them to quickly ban the procedure, including Texas, which has evoked a mixed reaction of support and opposition.

“Each state is going to sort these things out. In Texas, we’re going to protect innocent human life in the womb,” said Bryan Hughes, Texas state Senate.

“I get pregnant in a situation that’s unsustainable, and I can’t keep the baby, but I also have no recourse to get an abortion. That’s my biggest fear,” said Maria Luisa Rincon, Houston resident.

The Supreme Court’s decision also brings into question how this could impact other rulings like access to contraceptives, gay marriage, and IVF after its been suggested other rulings could be revisited.

