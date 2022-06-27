Security concerns up at Planned Parenthood after Roe v. Wade overturned

(WFSB) - In the days since the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, security concerns have heightened.

Eyewitness News looked into how Planned Parenthood locations are handling the concerns.

In terms of security, all Planned Parenthood of Southern New England would say is safety for staff, patients and volunteers is top of mind.

A security expert said we’ll have to brace for violence for weeks, especially because we knew the Supreme Court’s decision ahead of it being official.

Creating a welcoming environment has always been Planned Parenthood’s mission.

Now in a post Roe world, it’s even more critical.

“We have welcome crews that welcome patients here,” said Amanda Skinner, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England.

Skinner said they’re anticipating more patients coming to Connecticut.

They have been seeing Texas patients since September, when that state banned abortions at six weeks.

No matter where from, Skinner says they just want them to feel safe.

“Ensure that when they come through our doors, they know they’re going to be welcomed. They know they will not be judged. And they know we are right there with them to make sure their needs are met,” said Skinner.

Over the weekend, violence erupted at some protests over the court’s decision.

In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police said a protester got hit by a truck when crossing the street.

“We knew a decision was going to be coming. there are very passionate people on both sides of the aisle,” said Bobby McDonald, National Security Expert from the University of New Haven.

McDonald said extremists on both ends have made calls to take up arms since the decision.

Because of that, abortion clinics aren’t the only place to be worried about.

“Different religious associations or organizations that don’t have a regular police force to take care of them, or don’t have the ability to fund, ‘round the clock security,” McDonald said.

He said until the political climate eases, we shouldn’t expect this to die down anytime soon.

“We’re just generating hatred on both sides of the issue over the decisions being made,” said McDonald.

McDonald said the extra time between the draft and official ruling did help build security measures in Washington D.C. for the protests that have happened so far.

