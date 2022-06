MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – Part of Hodge Road is closed in Marlborough Monday after a sinkhole was found in the road.

The Marlborough Volunteer Fire Department said the road is closed after the entrance to Sachem Village.

Fire officials said the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.