Subway headquarters to relocate from Milford to Shelton

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Subway announced its headquarters will be moving from Milford to Shelton.

The company said its new headquarters will be at 1 Corporate Drive in the Shelton business district.

Subway said the estimated move to the new headquarters is spring 2023.

“We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey.

The new location will have multiple dining options, fitness centers, medical facilities and childcare centers, the company said.

“This move is all about enhancing our employee experience,” said Bill Ekstrom, Subway Director of Business Services.

