Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Subway headquarters to relocate from Milford to Shelton

(Source: Subway/Twitter)
(Source: Subway/Twitter)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Subway announced its headquarters will be moving from Milford to Shelton.

The company said its new headquarters will be at 1 Corporate Drive in the Shelton business district.

Subway said the estimated move to the new headquarters is spring 2023.

“We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey.

The new location will have multiple dining options, fitness centers, medical facilities and childcare centers, the company said.

“This move is all about enhancing our employee experience,” said Bill Ekstrom, Subway Director of Business Services.

For more information on the move, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Early Warning Weather
Early Warning Weather Forecast
MGN
West Haven High School evacuated after threat
Travel woes ahead of holiday weekend
Travelers facing flight delays and cancelations
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said Monday will be cloudy and rainy.
TECHNICAL DISCUSSION: A Wet Monday With The Chance For Moderate to Heavy Rain And Isolated Storms...