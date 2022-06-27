Twenty Towns
Travelers facing flight delays and cancelations

Travel woes ahead of holiday weekend
By Roger Susanin
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - The summer vacation season is in full swing, but travelers are facing some serious roadblocks.

Everything from flight delays, high gas prices, and rising inflation.

It depends on where you are going and perhaps more importantly how you’re getting there but you will face challenges no matter what.

At the airport one of the biggest issues has been just getting off the ground.

Sunday alone there were more than 6,000 flight delays and nearly 1,000 cancellations.

At Bradley four flights have been canceled so far Monday morning.

On Sunday four flights were canceled and 28 flights were delayed.

One issue has been staffing. Airlines are short on employees in and out of the cockpit.

Gas prices have been high but other costs are up too. Tickets to fly are 14-percent higher this year.

A hotel will cost 23-percent more and the average rental car price has increased $40 since 2019.

The biggest culprit for these rising prices is inflation, which has every traveler feeling the pinch one way or the other.

The rising prices is not slowing demand.

Sunday was the busiest travel day at airports all over the country since the pandemic began with more than 2.4 million travelers flying.

