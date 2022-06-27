Twenty Towns
West Haven High School evacuated after threat

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – West Haven High School was evacuated Monday morning after a threat was received by police through a texting app.

School officials said nothing credible has been found with the threat.

Students are still evacuated while police continue to investigate, said officials.

All of the students are safe and accounted for, the school said.

“At this time, WHPD cannot allow anyone to enter or exit the area,” the school district said.

Parents who have students in camp or class at the school will receive a phone call.

“We have busses staged nearby to take students home as soon as WHPD gives the all clear,” West Haven Public Schools said.

