Cats found in Winsted hoarding case find new homes in adoption event

WINSTED, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of cats seized from a hoarding situation are now going to new homes.

On Friday, police removed at least 150 cats, two dogs, and one ferret from a home in Winsted.

The town held an adoption event on Monday to help those cats find a forever home.

“We’re just really excited to get folks in,” says Winchester Town Manager Josh Kelly.

The Batcheller Elementary School parking lot was lined with people on Monday night, all of them ready to give these cats a new home.

These cats were first fund in a home on Friday, after police got a call about a sick cat in a house in Winsted.

Police say they found over 100 cats in the home when they responded to the call.

Police say some were even living in the walls.

Kelly says there are still a few cats in the home, and they are working to get them out.

“They’re in a condition or of a temperament where it’s difficult to catch them with your two hands. So, we have traps out and they’re humane. They’re going to catch them and bring them to the elementary school,” says Kelly.

Some of the cats were already picked up by rescues 26 of them are already going got Paws in Woodstock.

“We’ll take some of the sick ones, the ones that could be pregnant, the not easily adoptable ones that are scared,” says Anne Sanbry of Paws Shelter.

Town officials say all but five have been adopted.

