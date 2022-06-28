Twenty Towns
Family of Groton homicide victim offering reward for information

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GROTON, CT (WFSB) – The family of a man killed in Groton last December is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

City of Groton police said Ronald Whitfield Sr, 59, was shot on December 12, 2021, in the area of Forty Thieves Bar.

Whitfield was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries on December 16, police said.

Police said Whitfield’s family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of who is responsible.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the City of Groton Police Department at 860-446-4186 or 860-445-2451. Information can also be sent to Corporal de la Cruz at delacruzb@cityofgroton-ct.gov.

